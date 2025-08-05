Before Summer ends, Michigan's Upper Peninsula has a special treat: puppies ready to snuggle. It's a unique getaway for dog lovers!

Imagine you're on a road trip through the Upper Peninsula. Maybe you're on your way to take in the gorgeous views at Tahquamenon Falls when you see a sign that says, "CUDDLE PUPPIES - NEXT DRIVE."

If you're not turning at that next drive, you and I can't be friends.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

I stumbled upon a YouTube video of a couple who saw that "CUDDLE PUPPIES" sign on M-123 in Newberry, Michigan. Of course, they had to stop. Look at the excitement on her face below. They documented their tour of MI Dog.

Thinking about taking advantage of puppy snuggles next time you're in the U.P.? Scroll down to find all of the info you need.

YouTube: KUEHL KUEST - Upper Peninsula of Michigan YouTube: KUEHL KUEST - Upper Peninsula of Michigan loading...

MI DOG Summer Sled Dog Center & Winter Sled Dog Tours

Location: 19705 M-123, Newberry, MI, United States, Michigan

19705 M-123, Newberry, MI, United States, Michigan Hours: The first tour of the day typically begins at 10 AM, and the final tour begins at 4 PM.

The first tour of the day typically begins at 10 AM, and the final tour begins at 4 PM. Summer Tour Season: Open May 23rd through September 29th, closed on Tuesdays.

Open May 23rd through September 29th, closed on Tuesdays. Admission: Adults - $15, Children (5-12) - $10, Children under 5 are admitted free.

Adults - $15, Children (5-12) - $10, Children under 5 are admitted free. Duration: 90 minutes to 2 hours per visit.

Tap here for more information or to book your tour with MI Dog.

On the summer tour, you can meet the race team, have a picnic, and of course, cuddle puppies. However, MI Dog points out that this is not the weather for sled rides.

We do not offer dog sled rides at MI DOG, sorry! Sled dogs prefer the temperatures to be much colder than our U.P. summers provide, so summer is the season of playing fetch, free running in groups, greeting our guests, and getting lots of extra loving!

Dog lovers, we're not finished. Below this YouTube video, you can scroll through photos of the cutest dogs in Michigan.

