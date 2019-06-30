‘Project Fresh’ To Bring Fresh Produce to Calhoun County Families

Families in Calhoun County will be able to enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables from local Farmers' Markets, with the annual return of "Project Fresh".

Project FRESH is an annual state-wide program offering WIC participants coupons for fresh fruits and vegetables to redeem at local farmers’ markets. This program aims to help provide healthy and nutritious produce to Michigan WIC clients, while fostering economic development promoting our state's various products. Project FRESH promotes healthy eating options and encourages families to try new-to-them fruits and vegetables over the course of the summer, experiencing the “seasons” of produce at its freshest... in July. - Calhoun County WIC program release.

Calhoun County says these are the qualifications you need to meet: "To be eligible for Project FRESH coupons, you must be enrolled in the WIC program and either pregnant, postpartum, or have a child between the ages of 1-5 years. Infants under 1 year of age are not eligible for these benefits. Participants in Project FRESH will receive some brief nutrition education as well as a booklet of coupons for $25.00 worth of farmers’ market produce. Qualifying families will be issued up to 2 booklets until the booklets are gone."

The program's Facebook page has more details.