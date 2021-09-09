Have you ever looked at your closet and thought, "I have WAY too many clothes"? If the answer is yes, you might as well clean out your closet and donate them to those in need in Kalamazoo.

The Intrepid Professional Women Network is hosting their second 'trunk purge' this Saturday starting at 9am. They're asking for gently used professional clothing.

What's the Intrepid Professional Women Network?

Intrepid Professional Women Network, or IPWN, is an organization in Kalamazoo that focuses on helping underserved and underrepresented women, women reentering from prison and veteran women in the community, according to their website.

Their website goes on to say that they offer programs,

ranging from health and wellness, to financial literacy, to workplace professionalism.

Although it's not specifically mentioned on their website, I can imagine that this is why they're seeking gently used professional clothing. After all, how many times have we been told, "dress for the job you want"? With your donation you may be helping someone land a new job.

Where and When is the 'Trunk Purge'?

As mentioned above, the 2nd Trunk Purge will take place this Saturday, September 11th, from 9am - 12pm.

You'll be making your donations at 5228 S. Westnedge Ave in Portage. You can find more information on the Facebook event page.

Now, if you glance in your closet and notice that you don't have many gently used, professional clothing to donate but still want to support this organization you can find information on monetary donations, local business collaborations and more here.

