Outside the Great Lakes, which make Michigan's iconic shape, are thousands of immaculate lakes that people from across the country travel to enjoy. While the Great Lakes attract plenty of attention, one inland lake is named the prettiest lake in the entire state.

Popular Lake In Michigan Named The Prettiest Lake In The State

Reader's Digest searched the country and found the prettiest lake in every state. And one Michigan lake deeper than a Great Lake and as clear as the Caribbean Sea tops the list of prettiest lakes in the nation.

Torch Lake is the prettiest lake in Michigan and will make you feel like you're floating on an island in paradise. Reader's Digest says:

Though Michigan is nestled between some pretty great lakes, its longest inland lake, Torch Lake, earns the distinction as its prettiest. This Northern Michigan gem, which covers nearly 20,000 acres, is the deepest inland lake in the state.

Also known as the 'Caribbean of the North', Torch Lake is a popular summertime destination known for its incredibly pure turquoise waters, white sand, and its 2-mile sandbar at its south end.

Besides bragging rights for swimming in Michigan's prettiest lake, Torch Lake offers plenty of activities on this stunning turquoise waterway that's great for fishing (for crappie, whitefish, pike, and more), canoeing, kayaking, windsurfing, paddle boarding, fishing, ski boats, and jet skis.

Add Torch Lake to your summer bucket list and visit the prettiest lake in the Great Lakes state.

