The 5 Highest Rated Plant Shops in Kalamazoo According to Yelp

Earlier this week, I wrote a list of plants that do well indoors in low-light conditions:

I love having plants in the house. I've just always had a hard time picking the "right" plants that will actually thrive in my home since I always forget to water them and live in a tiny apartment with minimal windows.

So, now that you know what kind of plants love low-light conditions, where do you get them?

In the Kalamazoo area, there are a number of nurseries and garden centers. I took to Yelp to find the top five highest-rated options in the area. In no particular order, here are the top 5:

1. River Street Flowerland

River Street Flowerland is a family-owned, independent garden center. Not only do they sell plants and flowers, but they also hold workshops for those wanting to hone their gardening skills. Their hours shift with the seasons so, be sure to find them on Facebook to get the latest updates. And, check out their plant selection on their website.

2. Vandersalm's Flower Shop

Vandersalm's has been open since 1910 and offers same-day delivery in the Kalamazoo area. You can browse their collection of flower arrangements, succulents, other greenery, and more on their website.

3. Wedel's

Wedel's has been in business since 1946. Much like Vandersalms, their long-lasting success is probably a good indicator of their customer service and products. Potting needs, flowers, plants, feeders, fertilizer, and more can all be found at Wedel's. See everything they have to offer on their website.

4. Mason Jar Plant Shop

Mason Jar Plant shop can be found in downtown Kalamazoo. They specialize in house plants and curated gifts as opposed to landscaping or big floral arrangements. I believe you can also create your own terrariums with their help. Learn more on their website or Facebook page.

5. Romence Garden Center

If you have landscaping needs or are just looking to spruce up your back or front yard, Romence Garden Center probably has what you need. Aside from the actual plants, they can provide you with computer imaging to help you plan plant placement in your yard. Their nursery is 10 acres so be prepared to spend some time browsing if you don't have a set plan. Find their list of products here.

You can see even more plant shopping options on Yelp.

