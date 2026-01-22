Planned Parenthood health centers in Michigan have helped thousands of men and women with vital health care services and sex education. The nonprofit reproductive health care organization will now offer vasectomy services to its patients, with the program expanding in 2026.

Planned Parenthood In Michigan Will Now Offer Vasectomies

Planned Parenthood of Michigan (PPMI) announced that it is adding vasectomy services to multiple locations in the state, starting with its Irwin/Marin Health Center in Grand Rapids. It follows federal budget cuts from the Trump administration that led Planned Parenthood of Michigan to close clinics and cut staff in 2025, as well as other efforts to restrict abortion access nationwide. The President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Michigan said in a statement:

"As the attacks on sexual and reproductive health continue to grow nationwide, our resolve only deepens. Everyone deserves the power to decide if, when, and how to grow their family, and our commitment to helping Michiganders exercise that right is unwavering.”

“We hope this new program can help fill some of the gaps in need and access and will keep fighting to break down barriers to care so that more Michiganders can control their bodies, their lives, and their futures.”

PPMI says that a vasectomy is a low-risk, outpatient procedure that is a safe and effective form of permanent birth control.PPMI accepts many insurance policies for the procedure; however, PPMI no longer accepts Medicaid payments due to a law passed by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Trump.

PPMI said they expect to expand the new service offering statewide throughout 2026.

