If you have a child or multiple children, I can imagine that planning and executing things like birthday parties has the potential to get expensive. Especially, if you don't have a large house that's suitable to host multiple children running around and having fun.

This exact situation was the subject of a recent post in the Facebook group, What's Happening KZoo.

The post, made by Kelly B., asked,

I'm not from the area but where is the best place to throw a child's birthday party that's not too expensive? I'm making plans for next year so it will give me time to plan

Now, I don't have kids. So, like Kelly, I'm leaning entirely on the suggestions made by locals to comprise this list. This list will not include pricing as that tends to change depending on the size of the party, etc.

Here are 7 places in Kalamazoo where you might be able to throw a child's birthday party for cheap:

7 Places in Kalamazoo Where You Can Throw a Child's Birthday Party If you're looking to throw a child's birthday party, here are a few places in the Kalamazoo area that may be relatively affordable

Heck, even I, as a 35-year-old woman, would love a birthday party at some of these places. To see even more suggestions, check out the original Facebook post here.