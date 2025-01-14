8 Stellar Restaurants Perfect For Valentine’s Day in Michigan
The big day will be here before you know it. Have you made your reservations yet?
This year Valentine's Day falls on a Friday which means it's the perfect time to plan a romantic weekend getaway.
If you haven't given any thought to how you'll be celebrating with your Valentine yet, you're already behind the ball! However, there's still time to make a dinner reservation at the very least.
There's nothing quite like getting dressed up for a fancy date night and sharing a quality meal with the one you love. If you're looking to celebrate with your Valentine in Michigan, check out these highly-rated establishments that are perfect for you and your sweetie:
8 Romantic Restaurants in Michigan Perfect for Valentine's Day
From stunning lake views to gourmet dishes, these are considered among the most romantic places to celebrate Valentine's Day in Michigan.
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon
