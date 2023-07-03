The downtown Kalamazoo area has yet another option for a quick bite with Papa's Italian Sausage, now officially open.

I initially wrote about their announced move back in May.

Read more: Papa's Italian Sausage to join Downtown Kalamazoo Area This June

True to their announced deadline, the new eatery just opened about a week ago. And, I just so happened to stop by over the weekend to check them out.

The interior looks fresh (as it should since the building was constructed recently) and very clean, too. Now, this place utilizes counter service. Meaning, you place your order at the counter and then find the table. There are no roaming servers that will take your order.

And, if you don't have time to park and walk in to order, they do have a small drive-thru:

While we stopped by for a quick bite, should you want to sit back and relax, you can also visit the brewery next door, Brewery Outre. The two businesses share a patio and you can enjoy both at the same time.

As someone who hates making decisions, I really appreciated that the menu was concise while still offering a variety of options Together, we ordered the meatball sub, the Potato La' Roma, and the Sicilian Sticks and they were delicious:

No, this isn't a paid promotion. I just like reminding locals of new options for dining out. Especially, when it's affordable.

You can find Papa's Italian Sausage's new location at 543 E. Ransom St. in Kalamazoo. Check out their menu here.

