Love Gaming and Beer? This is Kalamazoo’s Only Retro Gaming Bar

Recently, on our website, I noticed an article written by a colleague that read, "Michigan's First Barcade Features Lots of Booze, Food and Classic Arcade Games."

The headline confused me because I know that I've seen other arcade bars in Michigan, even right here in SW Michigan. Upon closer reading of the above article I realized that it was about a specific brand of arcade bars, Barcade (which is apparently trademarked). Read more here.

Despite my confusion, I want to make sure everyone who craves video games and beer at the same time to know that we have our very own arcade bar in downtown Kalamazoo: LFG.

LFG, which stands for liquor, food, gaming, is Kalamazoo's only retro gaming and arcade bar, according to their website. I've visited LFG a couple of times and both times were an absolute blast. Especially, when my significant other and I go together. That man can beat me at every single video game, whether on Xbox or an old school arcade game, and yet I enjoy myself. Insert some psychological analogy about my inner child finally coming out to play.

Everything about LFG is on theme with gaming. Their menu features items like the TMNT Pizza, Mario's Mozz, Fatality Fries and a whole section titled "Game Over" otherwise known as dessert. And, of course, their decorations are on theme too. Even in the bathroom:

You can see LFG's full food menu and drink menu, which includes both liquor drinks and beer, here.

Aside from providing a fun atmosphere, LFG states that their mission is to build a community. That's why they host events like karaoke night, game specific tournaments (like Magic the Gathering), trivia and more. Stay up to date on their events by following their Facebook page.

Should you be traveling to Detroit you should definitely put the newly opened Barcade, mentioned at the beginning of this article, on you 'must visit' list. However, if you're staying in town and want to support your local businesses while enjoying some video games, drinks and food LFG is right down the road.

