The concept of drinking booze and playing classic arcades games isn't a new one. Hell, we have one that's located in downtown Flint. What we haven't seen in Michigan until now is a Barcade, which is considered to be the original arcade bar.

Michigan's first Barcade officially opened up today at 666 Selden Street in Midtown Detroit. Yeah, it's a little bit of a drive but it's the perfect place to check out if you're already in Detroit attending a game or concert.

Barcade focuses on vintage video games mostly from the classic period of the early 1980s and ranges through the early 1990s, although there may be titles as early as 1975 and as recent as the mid-2000s in their rotation. According to MLive, There are more than 60 classics to choose from, including Asteroids, Defender, Dig Dug, Donkey Kong, Frogger, Galaga, Joust, Ms Pac Man, NBA Jam and Tron. Of course, you'll also see a bunch of pinball machines too.

Kyle Smith; Unsplash

Pete Langway,” co-owner of Barcade

There’s a lot of fun things going on in Detroit and we’ve always been interested in opening here. This is one of our largest locations. Because of that, we were able to get some really big games in here that we don’t have at some of our other locations, like some four-person games. Multi-player games are very popular. People love the social games.

This is Barcade's ninth location in the country. Aside from Detroit, there are also three locations in New York, two in New Jersey, one in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and California.