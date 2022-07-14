For fans of the strange and unusual, there's a convention going down in the Fall that will appeal to everyone who believes in the paranormal, and give people a reason to stay in the Halloween spirit. The Old Mill ParaFest 9 will be on November 12th in Dundee, MI at the Old Mill, and will feature many paranormal experts, including Adam Wcislek (The Black Swamp Medium), Exie Susanne Smith, Amberrose Hammond, and many others in the field. The Old Mill ParaFest will have speakers, and different vendors, and there will also be food and beverages available, as their website states:

The Haunted Old Mill Museum, Spirit World Paranormal Investigations (SWPI) and Erie Shores Paranormal (ESP) have partnered together and very excited to bring you The 8th Annual Old Mill ParaFest. The Old Mill ParaFest is a paranormal convention fundraiser, and all profits will benefit The Old Mill Museum. We offer convention and VIP tickets, the convention allows you access to the event, the VIP allows access to the VIP gathering after with most speakers, our hosts, music, drinks/food (varies).

Paranormal In Michigan

While there haven't been any documented deaths inside The Old Mill Museum itself, there are documented deaths at the dam and rumored deaths on the property. The mill is a landmark in the city and is probably the best place for this convention to take place in Dundee. There is no schedule as of now, but tickets are available. For just a ParaFest Ticket, it runs $40 (Convention Only) and a VIP ticket is $65 and comes with entry to the Convention and the VIP gathering after its conclusion.