Ohio is home to some incredible restaurants that serve up some amazing and unique dishes. And if you're looking for food that beats out the national chains, one Ohio restaurant is now known as the state's 'Best Burger Joint'.

Ohio Restaurant Serving The Best Burgers in the State

Fortunately, we weren't in charge of choosing the best burger in Ohio because that would be a tough (but tasty) job. 24/7 Wall St. recently assembled a list of the best burger joints in every state. The outlet came up with its results for the best burger through reviews and ratings on a wide range of websites as well as state and regional restaurant listings for every state.

Which Restaurant serves Ohio's Best Burger?

Bob's Hamburg in Akron, Ohio was crowned 'Best Burger Joint' in the state by 24/7 Wall St. According to the Bob's Hamburg website:

"We are Akron's oldest continuously operating restaurant; Since 1931, this legendary establishment has been cooking up burgers at the same location, in the same building and on the very same griddle."

The menu has largely stayed the same throughout the years, with the featured “Bob’s Burger” remaining the beloved favorite. 24/7 Wall St says they appreciate the classics offered at Bob's Hamburg, but also scored points for their creativity:

The menu offers classic options with traditional toppings and specialty burgers that get a bit more creative, like the Mozzarella Cheeseburger with mozzarella sticks, provolone, and marinara, or the Fired Up Hamburg with pepper jack, jalapenos, Tabasco, mayo, and lettuce.

