These Ohio Parks Offer The Best Views Of The Total Solar Eclipse

Ohio residents will catch an amazing view of the total solar eclipse on April 8th. And now is the time to start planning the best viewing location for this extraordinary display of nature's beauty. Several Buckeye State parks will offer an incredible backdrop for this once-in-a-lifetime astronomical event.

Canva Canva loading...

Ohio Parks With The Best Views To See The Total Solar Eclipse

According to NASA, solar eclipses occur when the moon's path crosses directly before the sun. The path of totality is where observers will see the Moon completely cover the Sun. According to The Great American Eclipse, many parts of the state will be in total darkness for a few minutes. The rest of the state will see the sun at least 95% blocked by the moon. The total solar eclipse visits Ohio on April 8th at 3:08 pm with the final exit of the Moon’s shadow from the state at 3:19 pm. Ohio's last visible total solar eclipse was over 200 years ago in 1806. So planning to be in the best spot to catch it is important. And there are parks in several counties for you to do that.

Get our free mobile app

Read More: These 8 Baby Names Are Illegal in Ohio

Canva Canva loading...

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has released a list of parks where people can see the eclipse and enjoy planned activities. You can check out all the Buckeye State has to offer for fun solar eclipse activities at Ohio.org. Camping spots at state parks are getting booked up so people are encouraged to make reservations at ReserveOhio.com. Check out the list below of the Ohio parks with the best views for the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse.

Ohio Parks That Offer The Best Views Of The Total Solar Eclipse Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson