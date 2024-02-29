Ohio is Home to 3 of the Least Happy Cities in America

A publication just ranked 3 Ohio cities among the 10 most unhappy cities in America. Why is Ohio so miserable?

Wallethub.com recently dropped a study of 182 cities across the United States to find the happiest and least happy cities,

We examined each city based on 29 key indicators of happiness, ranging from the depression rate to the income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.

Before we jump into the 10 least happy cities in the United States, let's take a look at the 5 most miserable cities in Ohio according to this Wallethub study.

Ohio's 5 Least Happy Cities

Cleveland

Cleveland, Ohio is the least happy city in Ohio and only second to Detroit, Michigan for the least happy city in America.

Cleveland, Ohio is one of the Least Happy Cities in America Canva loading...

Toledo

Toledo is the second least happy city while it's just one hour and 45 minutes away from sad Cleveland. Toledo was also ranked as the 7th least happy city in America.

Toledo, Ohio is one of the Least Happy Cities in America Canva loading...

Akron

The third saddest city in Ohio is just 45 minutes from Cleveland. I guess we should stay away from Northern Ohio. Akron was also ranked as the 10 least happy city in the U.S.

Akron, Ohio is one of the Least Happy Cities in America Canva loading...

Cincinnati

We have to travel all of the way to the Southern tip of Ohio for the 4th least happy city in the Buckeye State. Cincinnati was ranked the 37th least happy in America.

Cincinnati is one of the least happy cities in Ohio Canva loading...

Columbus

The 5th least happy city in Ohio is also the 48th least happy in the U.S...Columbus, Ohio.

Columbus is one of the least happy cities in Ohio Canva loading...

10 Most Unhappy Cities in the United States of America

Detroit, MI Cleveland, OH Montgomery, AL Birmingham, AL Shreveport, LA Huntington, WV Toledo, OH Jackson, MS Mobile, AL Akron, OH

