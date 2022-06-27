This Lovely $275k Ohio Home Comes With an Indoor Pool &...Jail Cell?

Every once in a while, when browsing Zillow, you come across something that makes you go, "Wait, did I just see what I thought I saw?"

Located at 117 N Brandon Ave in Celina, OH, this home is surprisingly roomy for $275,000. These days, finding a home at that low of price...you almost expect a tiny little shack. It's quite the opposite in this case.

This spacious home boasts:

4 Bedrooms

5 Bathrooms

An indoor pool

2 car garage

Covered patio

Of course, there is something that the listing tends to just brush over as if we're not going to notice. In the living room, between the kitchen and sitting area...is a jail cell. An actual jail cell. Take a look:

As mentioned above, there is no explanation given as to why there's a jail cell in the middle of this home. At least, not on the Zillow listing. If you're interested in this home, jail cell and all, you can contact the listing agent, Ryan Stackhouse at Superior Plus Realtors, at 937-209-9579.