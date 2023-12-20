Ohio Drivers Ranked ‘The Nicest’ in the U.S. This Holiday Season

Canva Canva loading...

The holiday season is the busiest time on the road for drivers. Traveling to stores to buy gifts, visiting family and friends, and heading to holiday parties keeps us on the road a lot this time of year. And it turns out that drivers in Ohio are better at keeping that joyful spirit while driving through holiday traffic.

The 'Naughtiest' and 'Nicest' Drivers This Holiday Season

A study by GasBuddy was recently released and showed the 'naughtiest' and 'nicest' drivers across the country. The study reveals that U.S. drivers are up to 48% more aggressive on the roads during the holiday season. Drivers were measured number of events of speeding, hard braking, and fast acceleration. The study ranked the top 50 U.S. metros from most to least aggressive.

The Cities That Topped The 'Nice' and 'Naughty' Lists

Topping the 'Naughty' List this holiday season:

Tucson, AZ Nashville, TN Orlando, FL Jacksonville, FL New Orleans, LA Richmond, VA Salt Lake City, UT Buffalo, NY Memphis, TN Oklahoma City, OK

Two Ohio cities capture spots in the Top 10 of the 'Nice' List:

Minneapolis, MN Providence, RI Portland, OR Seattle, WA Cleveland, OH Norfolk, VA Hartford, CT Las Vegas, NV Rochester, NY Columbus, OH

Being on the 'Nice' List Pays Off for the Holidays

GasBuddy says that it not only keeps everyone safe to be on the 'nice' holiday drivers list, but it saves money too:

"Driving during the holiday season can be stressful, but it’s important to remember to stay calm and courteous on the road. Additionally, aggressive driving can negatively impact fuel efficiency, causing drivers to waste money that could be spent on holiday celebrations or gifts for loved ones.”

