2 Ohio Colleges are Among the Worst in America

High tuition coupled with low graduation rates have landed two Ohio colleges on the naughty list.

Avacodo Posts recently released a list of what they are calling "the Worst Colleges and Universities in America" using key factors like graduation rates and cost of tuition. The report points out that a decent return on investment is very hard to come by at these colleges,

Beyond the allure of Ivy League education, it’s crucial to recognize the schools that might offer experiences closer to a fleeting summer job than a life-altering educational opportunity.

Get our free mobile app

University of Cincinnati

The University of Cincinnati ranked #22 on the list of worst colleges and universities in America according to this report. Avacodo Posts don't get a lot of information or data on this, but had this to say about the University of Cincy,

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, with a variety of academic programs, this public university attracts many students, but its tuition cost for out-of-state students and safety concerns may be deterrents.

University of Cincinnati Google Street View loading...

College of Wooster

Only three colleges in America ranked worse than this Ohio college. College of Wooster came in at a very sad #4 due to the financial strain the students experience according to Avacodo Posts,

In Wooster, Ohio, the College of Wooster presents a troubling financial picture for students. The total costs, including living expenses, exceeded $64,000 last year.

College of Wooster Google Street View loading...

I'm happy to report that zero Michigan colleges showed up on the 'worst' list this year. However, Illinois's DeVry University ranked #37 and Indiana's Purdue University Global ranked #30.

Ohio's Leading Causes of Death According to the Health Policy Institute of Ohio, these are what is killing working-aged Ohioans, 15-64, the most. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison