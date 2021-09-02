Officer Involved Shooting In Battle Creek – Few Details Yet

Battle Creek City Police Chief Jim Blocker says he’ll be offering some details later today. Here’s what we know so far about the department officer-involved shooting late yesterday afternoon. Battle Creek City Police responded to a report of a man with a gun along South Avenue, near the intersection of East Fountain.

Exactly what happened when officers reached the scene is not known, other than at least one officer was involved in a shooting there. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports emergency medical technicians were on the scene but when they left, they did not take a patient with them. An information release from the City overnight indicates the officer involved was not "physically injured". Michigan State Police Troopers are now leading the follow-up review of what all happened.

