Check Out These 10 Odd Statues in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana

By now, you've probably either seen or heard about the new statue dedicated to MLK in Boston.

It was unveiled on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and is meant to commemorate a moment between Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. Titled The Embrace, the statue garnered mixed reactions from the public:

From the ground level, it is a bit difficult to grasp the full concept of this statue. I will say it looks more like an embrace when viewed from above:

Whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying that art is often relative. But, before you go laughing at Boston for this choice, take a look at these odd/ugly/weird statues that either were once standing or are still standing to this day in the Midwest.

Specifically, these are from Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. Check them out:

10 Weird Statues in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana It seems that there are a number of weird statues across the Midwest. Have you seen them all?

And those are just a few that I was able to find on sites like Google Maps and Youtube. Check out these websites for even more weird statues in each state:

In fact, there are a number of weird sculptures and statues you can see in Michigan without even getting out of your car:

Weird Sculptures Spotted From Michigan Roads