A MAJOR announcement was made late Wednesday June 8th as Nonla Burger, a local business who has already seen great expansion over the past few years has announced it will be opening up a new location outside of the Southwest Michigan region, as Grand Rapids will be getting their very first location sometime in the Fall of 2022. Nonla as of now has two burger locations in Kalamazoo and in Downtown Mattawan, the later of which used to serve Vietnamese Street Food. This move is quite the leap, but one that the team is excited for, as they stated in their announcement:

A year in the making we are excited to announce Nonla Burger will be opening a new location on the Westside of GR this Fall. With the new location in the works, we’ll have additional menu offerings along with a revived dining experience for both Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids. Kzoo and neighboring communities we appreciate you, our growth is attributed to your continued love and support. From the bottom of our hearts, Thank you!

Grand Rapids is home to a lot of unique places to eat and drink but this is the first time I can recall that a Kalamazoo homegrown business has expanded their. With the for mentioned revived dining experience for both Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids, you have to wonder what else will be added to the menu. It's great to see local businesses expand and continue to thrive, and as a fellow resident I hope more local businesses find this level of success, and congratulate the Nonla team.