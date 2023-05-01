Would You Pay $115k Cash for This Nightmare House in Illinois?
I know housing prices are outrageous these days but, nearly $115,000 for this?
This home, at 11408 Cunningham Rd in Winnebago, IL, can easily be described as nightmare fuel for anyone wanting to own a home. The house is in severe disrepair and is being sold as-is for cash only. That should give you a hint of how bad the state of this place is.
The home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. And, it sits on nearly 2 acres of land.
However, this part of the Zillow listing is concerning:
No prior history, facts or testing known. No disclosures. Lead-based paint will follow with sellers addendums.
But, I can't decide which is more concerning. The warning from Zillow or, these pictures. Take a look:
This House in Illinois is the Stuff of Nightmares
If you're feeling brave and would like to buy this home, you can contact the listing agent, Bryan Holder of Gambino Realtors, at 815-543-1232.
If that's what nearly $115,000 will get you in this market, I'd hate to see what I could afford with my minuscule budget.
