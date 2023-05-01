I know housing prices are outrageous these days but, nearly $115,000 for this?

This home, at 11408 Cunningham Rd in Winnebago, IL, can easily be described as nightmare fuel for anyone wanting to own a home. The house is in severe disrepair and is being sold as-is for cash only. That should give you a hint of how bad the state of this place is.

The home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. And, it sits on nearly 2 acres of land.

However, this part of the Zillow listing is concerning:

No prior history, facts or testing known. No disclosures. Lead-based paint will follow with sellers addendums.

But, I can't decide which is more concerning. The warning from Zillow or, these pictures. Take a look:

This House in Illinois is the Stuff of Nightmares These are the actual photos from the listing on Zillow. And, the home is being sold as-is, cash only. Would you pay $114,900 for this property?

If you're feeling brave and would like to buy this home, you can contact the listing agent, Bryan Holder of Gambino Realtors, at 815-543-1232.

If that's what nearly $115,000 will get you in this market, I'd hate to see what I could afford with my minuscule budget.

Of course, they're not all bad. Check out this list of homes under $200,000 that look nothing like the above-mentioned listing:

