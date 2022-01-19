7 Kalamazoo Area Eateries That Have Opened in the Last 6 Months

Lately, especially within the past couple of years, you may not have had the time (or desire) to go out to eat as often as you did before. With that being said, you may have missed the long list of restaurants that have recently opened in the Kalamazoo area.

Thanks to the Facebook groups The Kalamazoo Foodie and Now Open!!! (SW Michigan), keeping up with new restaurant openings has been a bit easier. And, thanks to Reddit, we now have a list of all of the restaurants that have opened in the last 6 months (at least).

Missed their openings? No worries. Here are at least 7 Kalamazoo area restaurants that have opened within the last 6 months.

1. Youz Guys Dogz

Walking around downtown Kalamazoo and need a quick bite to eat? Youz Guys Dogz has a walk-up window. And, if you love hotdogs, this is your place. You can find hours and other information on their Facebook page.

2. Holy Taco

Located in Texas Corners, Holy Taco opened in September (ish) of 2021. They serve a variety of street tacos along with specialty cocktails. See their full menu here.

3. Brick and Brine

Taking over the old Zazio's location in the Radisson in downtown Kalamazoo, Brick and Brine is set to open on Thursday, 1/20/2022 (or tomorrow, as I write this). Their menu, given the location, is priced a tad high but, their dishes do sound delectable. See their full menu and learn more about Brick and Brine on their website.

4. Dog & The Bank

Recently opened in Plainwell, Dog & the Bank focuses on fresh, local, American-style dishes. They also claim to have an "interactive" kitchen although, I'm not sure what that means. It sounds interesting, though. They are mostly a lunch and dinner spot but they do serve brunch on the weekends. You can find more info on Dog & the Bank on their website.

5. Slap N Chicken

Slap N Chicken was opened in August of 2021 by a very passionate and enthusiastic entrepreneur named Greg who I had the pleasure of speaking with at the time of his restaurant's opening.

You'll find items like chicken wings, chicken tenders, mac n cheese, and changing specials on their menu. Stay updated by following them on Facebook or by visiting their website.

6. Roca

From the minds responsible for Principle Food & Drink comes Roca, a new Latin-America-inspired eatery. You'll find dishes like Huevos Rancheros, Braised Lamb, Churro Cheesecake, and more. Find their full menu here.

7. Crafted Copper

Directly next to Revel & Roll West is their newest business adventure, Crafted Copper. You won't find full meals at Crafted Copper. But, if you're in the mood for signature cocktails and quick bites, like a customized charcuterie board, you'll find it here. See their full menu on their website.

I know life isn't back to "normal" yet but, should you be able to I am sure that any of the newly opened restaurants (and all of the ones that have been here for ages) would appreciate any and all support.

