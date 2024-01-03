Social media platforms are undoubtedly a part of our daily lives. Millions or billions of people populate Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Twitter and more. And gaining access to these apps and their content is ridiculously simple that even kids can find a way to create an account. But, kids and teens in Ohio will soon have to get permission first.

New Ohio Social Media Law Affects Teens and Kids

With so much information at our kids' fingertips these days, it can be tough to filter everything that they see on social media. A new law in Ohio is requiring parental consent in order for kids and teens to create a new social media account. The Social Media Parental Notification Act requires social media platforms used by kids to obtain parental consent for minors under 16 years old to use their platform. Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat and others — must be in compliance with the state’s new rules by January 15th, or face civil penalties.

How Will These Companies Get Parental Consent For Kids and Teens?

Parental consent could be verified through:

Signing a digital form consenting to the terms of service

Using a credit card, debit card, or other online payment system

Calling a toll-free telephone number

Connecting to trained personnel via video-conference

Checking a form of government-issued identification

The company is then expected to send back a written confirmation of parents’ consent by mail, fax or email. If parents don’t opt their kids in, the platform must deny access to them. The new rules don’t apply to social media accounts created before Jan. 15, 2024.

