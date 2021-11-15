New Restaurant is Coming to the Old Zeke’s Building in Dowagiac

The old Zeke's has new owners and a brand new restaurant opening in the Summer of 2022.

Zeke's Food & Spirits was a staple of Dowagiac for at least 30 years. They had everything from burgers and burritos to ribs and wraps. Seeing this iconic part of Front Street close its doors over a year ago was heartbreaking for many. So, what's next for this busy spot just off the weird intersection by the tracks? BBQ!

To be more specific, a Texas-style BBQ. The new restaurant filling Zeke's big shoes, literally, will be called Barred Owl BBQ. The new owners are not new to the food industry according to leaderpub.com,

The ownership group behind Propaganda Pizza, 92018 M-152 in Sister Lakes, and South Bend’s Fatbird have closed on the purchase of the former Zeke’s Restaurant

What to expect from the new Barred Owl BBQ

There will be changes to the floor plan that we're all used to in the old Zeke's. However, the bar area will be where we remember it.

As far as the food goes, Chef Helfrich told Leader Publications that the restaurant will "lean heavy into the Texas-style barbeque."

What is Texas-Style Barbeque?

There are 4 styles of Texas BBQ, however, masterclass.com sums it up like this,

Texas barbecue refers to the segment of Texan cuisine that specializes in grilled and smoked meats, as well as the many side dishes that traditionally accompany them. Beef brisket and various pork products are considered the state specialty.

The new restaurant is planning on running 2 large smokers with Oak, Hickory, and fruit woods. Now that we're all hungry, we have to wait until the Summer of 2022 to check this new place out.

