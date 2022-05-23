New Pedestrian Bridge at Tahquamenon Falls State Park

In the Upper Peninsula there's a town called Paradise, in that town you will find the Lower Tahquamenon Falls and the Upper Tahquamenon Falls.

Every Michigander who either lives in the Upper Peninsula or travels to the Upper Peninsula should spend some quality time at both falls because they are incredible.

Get our free mobile app

I've personally been to both the Lower and Upper Tahquamenon Falls and really enjoyed looking at one of nature's best areas in the state of Michigan.

For those of you not familiar with the Lower Tahquamenon Falls, in the past you had to rent a rowboat just to get to the island. Beginning Memorial Day weekend, you can just walk there.

What's great about this, is that everyone will now have easy access to the island. Here's what mlive.com has to say:

A new pedestrian bridge officially opens to the public this Memorial Day weekend at Tahquamenon Falls State Park. The 142-foot aluminum bridge, which connects to an expanded boardwalk, offers expanded access to the five-acre island that splits the Lower Falls.

You get to see nature's beauty while walking across a new pedestrian bridge this weekend. It's truly an amazing experience for all ages.

There is a lot of walking when it comes to both the Lower and Upper Tahquamenon Falls. Just keep in mind that it's great exercise and the views of both falls are spectacular.

Mlive.com also adds:

The bridge isn’t the only change visitors will find this year. The park is rebuilding its store and restroom building near the Lower Falls parking lot. The previous structure has been demolished and the new building won’t be ready until next year.

Would you like to take a look at the Upper and Lower Tahquamenon Falls? Michigan.gov has you covered.