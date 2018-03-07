New Cafe Coming To Gull Road In Kalamazoo

A new business is finally opening in the prime corner spot in the plaza at Gull Rd and Sprinkle Rd. Are you ready for some wraps, salads, sandwiches and smoothies?

Tropical Smoothie Cafe currently has locations on W. Milham Ave in Portage and W. Main St in Kalamazoo. I can't find an opening date yet, but we now know that a new Tropical Smoothie location is coming soon to the corner of Gull Rd and Sprinkle Rd in Kalamazoo.

Dana Marshall Dana Marshall loading...

This location was previously occupied by Sushiya for a very short time. Before that it was a coney dog restaurant.