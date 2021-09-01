New Battle Creek Aldi Store Nears Grand Opening

It would be my mom’s dream. Two Aldi’s in one town! Battle Creek Aldi shoppers are excited that the new store will be opening soon, as crews put the finishing touches on the new place. The store will move into the space at 12765 Harper Village Drive, formerly occupied by Bed, Bath & Beyond, which permanently closed late last year.

The new store is scheduled to open on Thursday, September 16th.

Aldi Grand Opening

The company is working to fill positions, and some are being trained at the existing Aldi store at 870 W Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. The German-based grocery also has a store in Coldwater. Aldi also is adding new Michigan stores in Allen Park, Caledonia, and Muskegon. In July of 2020, the discount grocer unveiled plans to open 70 new stores, pushing them to over 2,000. They plan to have 2,500 by 2022 and they have more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries.

The new store at Harper Village will compete with the Meijer store across the parking lot, and Walmart, across the street.

Aldi Store coming soon2-TSM Photo Tim Collins

With the conversion of the old Bed, Bath and Beyond, and the construction of Chick-fil-A nearby, the occupancy of the Harper Village complex will be back to 100 percent. The biggest worry Battle Creek shoppers have right now, is how the traffic will be in the already busy and very convoluted area.

According to Wikipedia, Aldi stores are noted as examples of so-called no-frills stores that often display a variety of items at discount prices, specializing in staple items, such as food, beverages, toilet paper, sanitary articles, and other inexpensive household items. Many of its products are own brands, with the number of other brands usually limited to a maximum of two for a given item. In the United States, due to the relatively low staffing of Aldi locations compared to other supermarket chains, Aldi has a reputation of starting employees out at significantly higher than minimum wage.

Here are some of the job listings we found:

Part-time Store Associate (less than 30 hours/week)

Part-time cashier (less than 30 hours/week)

Full-time store associate

Full-time assistant store manager

