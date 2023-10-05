Must See Photos of Indiana Colonial Revival Home

This Colonial Revival in Indiana is on the market and is truly a steal if you're searching for your dream home. And while the outside of the home has that historical appeal, the inside is completely remodeled and is absolutely stunning.

Historical appeal with modern updates

According to Zillow, this 6 bedroom, 5 bathroom home is going for just under $425,000. It was built in 1930 and from the outside you would think you were walking into a home that might look like it's from the same era on the inside. But the pictures of the entryway, let you know that you've stepped into modern times. Which is what we think makes this home so unique.

The family room and dining room are very inviting when you walk into the entryway. There are two kitchens in the home, one upstairs and one in the basement. The upstairs kitchen also offers an attached office space and sunroom. Not only are there two kitchens, but there are also two staircases that will lead you to 6 bedrooms. The master suite is gorgeous and includes a fireplace and master bathroom.

Second level is full of entertainment

The basement is our favorite part of the home. That's where you'll find the second kitchen as well as a large theater room. Perfect for entertaining guests during the holidays. The laundry room and extra storage space is in the basement as well.

The Outdoor Oasis

The outdoor patio offers a peaceful pond area with a waterfall feature. It also includes a fireplace and makes the space very inviting and yet another area for entertaining guests or a good spot for a weeknight barbeque.

We love this charming slice of history and especially for the price.