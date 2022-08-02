Docked on the shores of Lake Michigan in Muskegon sits the WWII era landing ship tank the USS LST-393. Only one of two landing ship tanks (LSTs) to survive in their original form of some 1,051 that were originally built.

Currently a floating veteran museum, what's most impressive about the USS LST-393 is that she participated in such operations as the Sicilian occupation, the Salerno landings, and most notably the Invasion of Normandy 1944.

Throughout her service she garnered three battle stars, carried over five thousand prisoners and logged 51, 817 nautical miles. After being decommissioned in 1946, LST-393 became a merchant vessel and carried automobiles across Lake Michigan from Muskegon to Milwaukee.

Thanks to continued restoration efforts, the LST-393 is still around today to serve as a memorial to the brave men and women who sacrificed so much for our country. She also carries their legacy by educating future generations and bringing our nation's history to life.

The museum is open from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. seven days a week in the summer, with the last tour starting at 4:00 p.m.. You can even rent the vessel for your corporate, scouting, or private events! Imagine attending a wedding on this historic ship.

Movies on Deck

In addition to tours and special events, the USS LST-393 also hosts a family-friendly movie series on the deck! According to the museum the movie series is now in its 16th year thanks to the continued support of local families and businesses.

Movies are shown on a huge screen on the top deck of the warship and are free of charge, though donations are encouraged. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, snacks, and sodas to enjoy during the screening. What a unique, one-of-a-kind event we have right here in west Michigan. Can you imagine seeing a movie on the top deck of a warship?!

The next screening will be Ferris Bueller's Day Off on Friday, August 5 at 9:30 p.m. Find more details here.