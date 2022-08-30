Movie Tickets for Only $3? Yes, This Saturday National Cinema Day

This weekend is Labor Day Weekend, considered the unofficial end of Summer, and a big weekend for families and friends to celebrate.

It's also going to be a big weekend to go to the movies because this Saturday, September 3rd, is extra special. It has been designated National Cinema Day, and theatre owners across America are getting together to sell tickets for only $3! That's $3.00 for all movies, all formats, 2-D, 3-D, Imax, no exclusions. WOW!

Labor Day weekend is normally a slow time for movie houses, so now is the time for them to drive people back into the theatre and enjoy a fabulous experience.

Emily Loeks of Studio C Celebration Cinema, says for sure, all of the Celebration Theatres are in. Every single ticket sold this Saturday for all movies, no exclusions, will only cost $3.00! Sweet.

Speaking of sweet, Emily mentioned Celebration just may be offering some sweet deals at the refreshment stand! Be still my heart and bring on the popcorn!

Across the country 3,000 theaters with more than 30,000 screens are participating. Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as are all major film studios.

It's been a good year for Celebration and all exhibitors in West Michigan. They have rebounded significantly over the summer, seeing business return to nearly pre-pandemic levels.

Films like “Top Gun: Maverick,” certainly helped, “Minions: Rise of Gru,” was a huge hit as well.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and “Jurassic World Dominion" pushed the summer box office back to where it used to be.

It's a big THANK YOU to all movie goers for coming back to the theatre, and, if successful, just may become an annual event.

