Two Of The ‘Most Researched Lakes In The World’ Are in Michigan

Michigan residents are fortunate enough to be surrounded by immaculate lakes that are so beautiful and many people from around the country travel to enjoy them. Two Michigan gems are captivating people around the globe and are the 'most researched lakes in the world' for an interesting reason.

While the Great Lakes that make Michigan's iconic shape attract plenty of attention, two of Michigan's most beautiful bodies of water are some of the rarest in the world.

Chapel Lake in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is a meromictic lake, which means its surface and bottom waters never mix creating distinct layers of water. Normally, seasonal changes in sunlight and temperature would mix the layers of this lake. In meromictic lakes, the layers of water can remain unmixed for years, decades, or centuries. The lower layer lacks oxygen and is inhospitable for most organisms. There are 13 meromictic lakes in the U.S. and Chapel Lake isn't the only one in Michigan.

Michigan's other unique meromictic lake is Canyon Lake near Big Bay. The lake is on private property and experts believe the bottom of the lake has been stagnant for millions of years.

Chapel Lake and Canyon Lake are Michigan gems that have preserved ancient plants and life forms and provide ideal sites for important research into past ecosystems and climate conditions. These two mighty Michigan lakes continue to be known for their stunning natural beauty and impact on the world of science.

