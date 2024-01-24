Could More Public Restrooms Be Coming to Downtown Kalamazoo?

When you've got to go, you've got to go.

This is good news for anyone who knows the struggle of being in downtown Kalamazoo when nature calls. If you're in the wrong place at the wrong time your options may be limited. Like, extremely limited.

After the national attention Kalamazoo faced last year following the City's move to decriminalize public urination and defecation, officials and community leaders are continuing to address citizen concerns over lack of public restrooms in the downtown area.

Portland Loo downtown Kalamazoo The Portland Loo via YouTube loading...

Remember all that commotion? National news sites like Fox News and the New York Post wrote about how downtown Kalamazoo business owners and residents alike were up in arms over changes to the city's code, but the move to decriminalize was more about lessening offenses for Kalamazoo's unhoused population and was not meant to actually encourage public urination.

Kalamazoo's Loos:

Lack of public restrooms has long been an issue for shoppers and visitors in downtown Kalamazoo. In 2020 the city installed a Portland Loo-style public restroom that is available to use 24 hours a day. The self-contained, sleek and unobtrusive design makes it a perfect solution for public spaces.

At one time the city was looking to add four more Portland Loo-style restrooms in the downtown area, but is that still the plan?

Project Update:

