Run Away Monkey Caught on Video in Indianapolis

One Indianapolis woman got the surprise of her life last week when she got home. Lucky for us she caught it on video.

Last Wednesday Momo the Monkey started his adventure after he escaped from his human's home just before 5 PM according to IndyStar. A couple of videos of the missing monkey hit the internet that afternoon/evening. The best view and possibly funniest moment came from Karri Harbert's TikTok, which has been viewed over 1 million times in the last 4 days when she posted,

I got home tonight and opened my car door. I was greeted by a #RunawayMonkey so I got back into my car and closed the door. The monkey jumped up on the hood of my car!

This Facebook video shows another eyewitness view of Momo checking out the neighborhood.

The Indianapolis Zoo, local animal control, and the Indianapolis Metro Police Department were quickly on the case. Thanks to the public reporting sightings, they were able to locate and capture Momo the monkey by late Thursday afternoon.

Is it legal to own a monkey in Indiana? It turns out, yes you can legally own certain wild animals in the state of Indiana as long as the animal is registered with local authorities according to Marion County code Sec. 531-502. - Wild animal and dangerous animal; registration required; limitation on ownership.

I think it would be fun to have a monkey as a pet. But I'm not willing to move to Indiana for that, as it is not legal to own a monkey as a pet in the state of Michigan.

