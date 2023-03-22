At Least 4 Mobile Pet Groomers in the Southwest Michigan Area

I don't have an animal that requires grooming. But, I can imagine it can be quite an experience having to get an animal to the groomer every few weeks. Especially if that animal is prone to anxiety.

If I touch my cat's carrier, even by accident, he's immediately suspicious of me. And who can blame him? I, also, get anxious at the idea of leaving my comfortable home. But, when your pet needs to be groomed, what do you do?

Call a mobile pet groomer.

Here in SW Michigan, we have a few different options that I just learned about thanks to a recent post on Kalamazoo's Reddit. The post reads,

Does anyone know of a mobile groomer in kzoo? I'm looking for one for these 2.

She also shared a picture of two of the fluffiest puppies I've ever seen which I highly recommend you check out here.

Get our free mobile app

Based on suggestions from locals commenting on that post, here are at least 4 mobile pet groomers you can find in the Southwest Michigan area:

1. Chewies Pawsibilities, LLC

Chewies Pawsibilities is a mobile pet groomer servicing the greater Kalamazoo area and surrounding areas. Keep in mind, though, this is not a van groomer. They will come to your house, set up in a convenient area in your home (or outdoors when it's not winter), and will groom your dog there. Don't worry about the mess, though. They clean as they go, according to their website. Find their prices and schedule here.

2. Storybrooke Pet Grooming & Mobile Pet Spa

Based in Allegan, Storybrooke Pet Grooming & Mobile Pet Spa services Allegan, Kalamazoo, Portage, Vicksburg, and Hopkins, according to their Facebook page. However, as I write this, she doesn't seem to be accepting new clients for mobile grooming in most areas. But, you can always call to either get on a waiting list or see if she has availabilities in your area. Find the contact information and list of services here.

3. Riverbanks Grooming Boutique

Riverbanks Grooming Boutique's brick-and-mortar store is located in Allegan. But, they also offer mobile pet grooming with their House Call Pet Spaw to Kalamazoo and the surrounding areas. Book your appointment and learn more on their website.

4. Pawsome Styles by Nikh

Like the first on the list, this is not a van groomer but rather, an in-home groomer. Nikh has been in the pet grooming business for over a decade and works to provide an anxiety-free experience for your pet. See her list of services, requirements, and appointment availability here.

Now, maybe you're just getting a new pet and are trying to plan ahead. If you're looking for a new name for your new pet, check these out:

20 Michigan-Themed Pet Names That Don't Suck Looking for a Michigan-themed pet name that you're not going to hate? Check these out.