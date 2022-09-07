Have You Seen This Young Mother of Two from Livonia?

Help us find a young mother of two that was last seen late Monday afternoon in Livonia, Michigan.

Kasey Debat is a married mother of two in Livonia. The 36-year-old woman was last seen between 6-8 PM leaving her home on Labor Day evening. Kasey has long brown hair and brown eyes. She stands about 5 foot 4 inches tall and is around 128 pounds. She was driving a 2019 white Ford Flex. Tiffany Sanchez uploaded a video early Tuesday afternoon asking for the community's help in finding her sister Kasey. In the video, she points out how incredibly out of character it is for Debat to be away from her family overnight and not show up for work the next day. The video has been viewed 1.2 million times in just 16 hours.

There is a reported possible sighting of Kasey Debat a little over 2 and a half hours West of Livonia in Coloma, Michigan. Ben Pond, a cousin on the missing woman, posted this in a Facebook group late last night,

Possible sightings of her at COLOMA McDonald's drive-thru around 1:30 pm - 3 pm. (If correct lead - she was having a difficult time ordering)

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kasey Debat please contact the Livonia PD at 734-466-2470.

Missing Person's Name: Kasey Debat

Last Seen: Monday, Sept 5th between 6-8 PM

Age: 36

Approximate Height and Weight: 5'4" and 128 pounds

Hair and Eyes: Brown

Other information: Kasey was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, and a blue cardigan sweater. She allegedly left her home around 6 PM Monday night in her 2019 white Ford Flex.