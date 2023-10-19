Have You Seen This Missing Kalamazoo Man?

This Kalamazoo man has been missing for over a week. Have you seen him?

48-year-old Scott Down, who also goes by Scotty D., was last seen leaving Bronson Hospital on foot on Thursday, October 12th. Scott was wearing a gray hoodie and black sweatpants. His phone is going straight to voicemail and he has no form of transportation. Please call Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911 if you have information on Scott's location or about his disappearance. Please call 911 if it is an emergency. You can get more info on the official Help Us Find Scott Downs Facebook page.

Kalamazoo Missing Person

Name: Scott Downs

Scott Downs Age: 48

48 Race: Caucasian

Caucasian Eyes: Blue

Blue Hair: Shaved Head

Shaved Head Height: 5'9"

5'9" Weight: 210 pounds

210 pounds Location Last Seen: Leaving Bronson Hospital

Leaving Bronson Hospital Date Last Seen: October 12th

