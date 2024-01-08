Have You Seen Missing Kalamazoo Man David Danjuan Williams?

Help us find this missing Kalamazoo man.

43-year-old Kalamazoo resident David Danjuan Williams went missing on Monday, January 1st when he jumped into the Kalamazoo River between E. Michigan and Harrison Streets in downtown Kalamazoo. Morrow Dam operators decreased the flow of water Friday to drop the water level to assist in the search for Williams this weekend. So far, the missing Kalamazoo man has not been located according to missing persons advocate Kellie Boers,

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with pink stripes, blue jeans, and white Nike tennis shoes. David has three words tattooed on his left forearm, they are "king", "die", and "Lacey."

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. David Danjuan Williams, you are asked to call Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911. Please call 911 if it's an emergency!

Name: David Danjuan Williams

Age: 43

Gender: Male

Race: African American

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Bald

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 220 pounds

