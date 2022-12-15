Have You Seen Missing Kalamazoo Woman Heather Kelley?

Please share this article and help us find Heather Kelley of Kalamazoo.

35-year-old Heather Kelley was last seen on the evening of Saturday, December 10, 2022. Kelley left her home around 9 p.m. that evening and called her children around 10:20 p.m. to tell them she would be home soon. Unfortunately, that was the last time anyone heard from her. The next day Heather's truck was found abandoned near the corner of Sprinkle Road and East Michigan in Kalamazoo.

Name: Heather Kelley

Heather Kelley Age: 35

35 Race: Caucasian

Caucasian Height: 5'10"

5'10" Weight: 130 pounds

130 pounds Hair: Long Blonde Hair

Long Blonde Hair Eyes: Brown Eyes

Heather Kelley has multiple tattoos. Click here to get a complete description of her tattoos and other info on the 'Help Us Find Heather Kelley' Facebook page.

If you have any information on the disappearance or current location of Heather Kelley please contact Kalamazoo County Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911. If it's an emergency or time-sensitive please call 911.