10 Town Names That Are Fun to Pronounce If You’re a Michigan Native
If you know, you know.
Not everyone can be so fortunate as we who live in the Great Lakes State. In addition to using our hand as a map to point out where we're from, we lucky Michiganders get not just one but two peninsulas to explore, and we share an international border with neighboring Canada.
As a Michigan native I'll find any and every excuse to brag about my home state. I remember during the 7 years I was living out of state in the Midwest I started to sound like a broken record to my new-found friends in Nebraska and Missouri because I would always find a way to tie any movie, landmark, invention, or even a game we were playing, back to its Michigan roots.
However, one of the ways I felt most like an outside was when I would mispronounce the surrounding town-- a dead giveaway that I'm not a true local! I had to make a pointed effort to commit names like Cairo (Care-o) and Lebannon (Le-ban-ann) to memory.
Thankfully, I've returned to my home state where everything makes sense again! Kind of. One of my favorite "flexes" is to be able to rattle off some of Michigan's most unique-- and most mispronounced-- town names without batting an eye.
Now, that's not to say I'm perfect and there aren't still a few town names that trip me up like Peshawbestown, Ossineke, Bois Blanc Island, just to name a few. Especially as we approach the busy tourist season be listening for some of Michigan's most mispronounced names to be mentioned:
11 Michigan Places Everyone Mispronounces
