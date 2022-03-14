Love Your Own Reflection? This House Near Chicago is Almost All Mirrors

If you've ever thought to yourself, "Man, I wish I could see my own reflection in every surface of my entire house," then this home is for you!

Listed by Kathy Di Valerio at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, this home boasts 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, an entertainment room, and plenty of space for storage in the kitchen. It's listed at $733,000 and the listing agent can be contacted here.

From the outside, this house looks like a typical home. There's a circular driveway, the home is made of brick, and it has a sizeable deck on the upper level. But, as soon as you open the front door, you'll realize just how dizzying this home is.

Like a funhouse at a carnival, take a look at this interior made mostly of mirrors:

The final price of that home should come with a 1-year supply of free glass cleaner. You're going to need it. See the full listing on Zillow.

