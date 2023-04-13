Honestly, this dog's name should be Mini given how tiny she is.

Meet Minnie! Minnie is a year old and, clearly, a mixed breed of some kind. Her hair is wiry, her temperament is calm and sweet (incredibly quiet for a young dog, at least while she was in the studio), and she is very friendly:

While Minnie came to the SPCA of SW Michigan with her dad, she does just fine on her own. In other words, don't worry about separating them. She seems to do very well among other dogs, cats, and children too making her the perfect family pet.

One thing Katie, from the SPCA, mentioned is that Minnie is well-balanced. While some other, smaller dogs might be clingy, Minnie seems to have a good balance of wanting love and cuddles and wanting her own space.

As of today, Minnie is ready for adoption! If you think you might be the perfect fit for this sweet girl, contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here.

Need Something to Do This Weekend?

The weather in Kalamazoo is supposed to be unseasonably warm this Saturday, April 15th. If you're looking to get out and about, why not have some fun and help the SPCA of SW Michigan at the same time?

This Saturday, they're hosting their Puppy/Kitten Shower to prepare for the upcoming puppy and kitten season. The SPCA is anticipating a high number of baby animals at the shelter and they're looking to stock up on supplies.

Their shower will have games, cake, and is suitable for the entire family.

They're looking for things like formula, blankets, towels, and more. See their full wishlist here.

