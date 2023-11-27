Michigan’s Life Expectancy is Dropping, Here’s Why

A recent report from the CDC says that Michigan's life expectancy is dropping. What exactly is going on here?

Let's start with the numbers. Back in the 1960s, you were very lucky to live to see your 55th birthday. In 2023 the National average is around 72 years old. Michigan, along with the National average, has seen an increase in average life expectancy annually up until the last couple of years.

A recent CDC report shows Michigan's average life expectancy dropped from 78 years to 76 years from 2019 to 2020. A report from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services shows even more alarming numbers as the average American lost 5 years between 2019 and 2021 while Michigan lost over 3 years in the same time period. The average expectancy for the U.S. in 2023 is 79.11 years while Michigan is 76 years. The decline likely has something to do with Michiganders' poor health according to BridgeMI.com,

Michigan’s population is less healthy than the national average and losing ground, now ranking 39th in U.S. health measures.

The America's Health Ratings Report ranked Michigan at #32 in overall health in 2008. Michigan's drop to #39 in 2023 while we're experiencing a dramatic drop in age expectancy is likely much more than a coincidence.

Let's take a look at how Michigan measures up to surrounding states in the recent CDC report.

Change in life expectancy at birth from 2019 to 2020

Illinois

2019 - 79.0

2020 - 76.8

2.2 Year Drop

Indiana

2019 - 77.0

2020 - 75.0

2.0 Year Drop

Michigan

2019 - 78 .0

2020 - 76.0

2.0 Year Drop

Wisconsin

2019 - 77.7

2020 - 79.3

1.6 Year Drop

Ohio

2019 - 76.9

2020 - 75.3

1.6 Year Drop

So, what are the leading causes of death for the Mitten state? Great question. We have your top 50 answers below.

