Michigan’s Coldest Weather of Winter 2024 is Coming Next Week

West Michigan is about to experience temperatures dipping below freezing and staying there for at least 10 days straight. Possibly 17 days.

It's about to be very cold for a very long time from Grand Rapids to Kalamazoo and Battle Creek. The remainder of the week of January 8th Southwest Michigan will see highs hovering just above the freezing mark with lows dipping into the upper 20s. However, things are going to get straight-up arctic in Kalamazoo beginning Saturday according to the extended forecast from the Weather Channel. Once we dip below 32 degrees on Friday evening, we will likely not feel temps above freezing for nearly 2 straight weeks.

The numbers below (as of January 9th) represent the Weather Channel's forecast for Kalamazoo between the dates of January 13th through January 23rd.

Day/Date High Temperature Low Temperature Precipitation Saturday, Jan 13th 28 14 Snow Sunday, Jan 14th 17 6 Snow Monday, Jan 15th 11 1 Snow Tuesday, Jan 16th 9 4 Cloudy Wednesday, Jan 17th 13 11 Cloudy Thursday, Jan 18th 21 16 Cloudy Friday, Jan 19th 22 12 Cloudy Saturday, Jan 20th 19 12 Snow Sunday, Jan 21st 21 14 Snow Monday, Jan 22nd 24 19 Cloudy Tuesday, Jan 23rd 28 20 Cloudy

As of January 9th, the Weather Channel's monthly forecast shows a high of 32 degrees every day from Wednesday, January 24th to Tuesday, January 30th with a high of 33 on the last day of the month.

Important note: The further you look into the future with a weather forecast, the less certain you can be of its accuracy. Anything could happen between now and a week from now that could change a weather pattern. However, there is a chance that Southwest Michigan will remain at freezing or below for the rest of January 2024. Bundle up, kids.

Grand Rapids will likely stay at the freezing mark or below from Friday, Jan 12th through at least the first week of February. Kent County may not see 33 degrees or warmer for a full month.

