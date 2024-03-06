WOW-Michigan Named Among Most AWFUL States For Work In The Nation

We spend so many hours of our day at our place of employment in Michigan, that our workplace should be one we want to show up for every day. However, a new study shows that many Michigan professionals and job-seekers are dissatisfied as the state ranks one of the worst for employees.

Study Says Michigan Is A Bad Place To Work

While it's unrealistic to expect every workday to be stress-free, employee well-being should be a top priority. However, burnout seems to be more prevalent in some states than others. Wealth Of Geeks recently released a study of the worst states to work in and compiled a list of the top 24 awful states for employee well-being in the U.S. Wealth of Geeks used factors such as income, quit rates, commute duration, working hours, safety, and paid time off to determine the worst states for employees.

Michigan lands on the list at number 15 with Wealth Of Geeks claiming that one factor for worker dissatisfaction in the state is the right-to-work law:

The state is notorious for its concerning work policies, such as the right-to-work law, taking away choices from employees. This political history can explain why Michigan’s unhappy workers have given it a 35.88 score.

Aside from weak labor protections, Michigan's status as one of the worst states to work in can be attributed to economic factors and a lack of diversity in job opportunities. As the state continues to deal with these challenges, it's clear that there is work to be done to improve the job market for Michigan residents.

