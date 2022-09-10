An Eastern Michigan University faculty member is on an indefinite suspension after being caught on video driving naked and touching himself in Dearborn.

Dr. Michael Tew is a longtime employee of the university, serving as the associate provost and associate vice president for academic programs and services. His presence has been scrubbed from the school's website since the incident on September 2.

Caught With His Pants Down

A trucker who was driving along Michigan Avenue near Miller Street in Dearborn spotted the man in a vehicle next to him. He got out his cellphone and recorded Michael Tew driving naked in a black Jeep Wrangler, touching himself while he was behind the wheel.

The trucker posted the video to social media and submitted it to Dearborn police.

“This sort of conduct is illegal and will not be tolerated in Dearborn,” police Chief Issa Shahin said. “I’d like to commend the concerned citizen for documenting the incident and bringing it to our attention.”

Arrested and Arraigned

Tew was arrested at his home five days later and then arraigned Friday (9/9) in the 19th District Court, according to Detroit's WDIV-TV. A probable cause hearing is set for September 23 with a preliminary exam slated for the 30th.

Statement From Eastern Michigan University

Walter Kraft is the Vice President for Communications at EMU. He issued a statement about the incident, being careful not to use Tew's name.

“We are troubled and concerned about this reported incident. The individual involved has been a faculty member and administrator at the University since 1989. Upon learning about this matter from Dearborn Police yesterday, the University took immediate action and suspended the individual indefinitely, pending the outcome of the investigation and legal proceedings. They are not permitted to come to campus during the suspension. We are not aware of any inappropriate conduct or actions of this nature related to their work on campus.”

Here's a link to the NSFW video posted by TCD.

