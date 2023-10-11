HOV Lanes Coming Soon to Michigan Highways

HOV lanes are coming soon to Michigan Highways across the state. And officials are hoping that adding another lane to Michigan highways will not only promote carpooling, but reduce traffic and pollution.

What is a HOV Lane?

A high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane is a lane on a highway that is designated for buses or vehicles carrying two or more people. HOV lanes are generally marked with large diamond shapes on the pavement. The idea behind HOV lanes is that they encourage carpooling which benefits the environment and helps alleviate traffic jams. Carpoolers will also have the benefit of a faster and smoother commute, saving time and fuel costs. According to MLive, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill into law on Tuesday that would allow Michigan Department of Transportation to use federal funds for HOV lanes on designated highways.

When Will We See HOV Lanes on Michigan Highways?

According to MLive, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill into law on Tuesday that would allow Michigan to use federal funds for HOV lanes on designated highways. The HOV lanes will require proper signage to let drivers know who can use them and if there are specif hours when the lanes can be used. Michigan HOV lanes have already been built on I-75 in Oakland County. But, as of the signing of the new legislation, there is no word yet on which Michigan highways will have the HOV lane. It's an exciting new development that will hopefully enhance the commute for Michigan residents.

