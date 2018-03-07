Michigan Teen Facing Terrorist Charges For Threatening School

This Monday a credible threat was made to Utica High School in Shelby Township, MI and thanks to the diligent efforts of the cities' police, the suspect was apprehended without incident. Utica High School Senior Timothy Evans was charged by the Macomb County Prosecutors Office with 750.543m Making terrorist threat or false report of terrorism; intent or capability as defense prohibited; violation as felony; penalty.

Yesterday, the Shelby Township Police Department released a statement on the matter on Facebook:

Prosecutor Eric Smith commented on the matter and offered a grimm warning and strong urgency for parents to talk to their children about the dangers of doing something like this in today's day in age:

Any threats made against our schools will be taken seriously and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Calling a threat a prank or a joke is not a valid defense. I urge parents and educators to continue to have these hard conversations with our youth, explaining to them the long-term ramifications of making a threat in this day in age.

According to 750.543m, a person who violates this section is guilty of a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 20 years or a fine of not more than $20,000.00, or both.

Now more than ever, we need to all come together to talk to children about the dangers actions like this can cause how it will absolutely ruin your life.