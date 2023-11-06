Michigan State Rep Performs a Disturbing Tribute in Allegan

State Rep. Rachelle Smit honors two brothers for their "unfortunate involvement" in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Back in 2020, a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer was dashed by the FBI as 14 people were arrested and charged. Nine of those people were found guilty and five were acquitted. Two of the acquitted defendants were twin brothers Mike and Bill Null. Mike and Bill allegedly did recon and made frequent visits to Whitmer's home. State Rep Smit decided it would be a good idea to honor the Null brothers and the steps of the courthouse in Allegan by saying,

We’re here to recognize Bill and Mike Null for their unfortunate involvement in this scandal if you will, and that’s what I’m going to call it. If you would just accept these tributes on behalf of the state of Michigan and our office as your representative in the 43rd District.

Wood TV 8 points out that the state of Michigan and many of its residents had an objection to the words "on behalf of the state of Michigan" while honoring participants in the Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot for their "courage, unflagging spirit and dedication to our state and the founding principles of our beloved nation."

While Minority Leader Matt Hall remains silent the Governor's office has much to say on the issue according to MichiganAdvance.com,

Whitmer Press Secretary Stacey LaRouche said Smit’s decision to honor those charged in the case will inspire others to conspire to harm elected officials and she called on Minority Leader Matt Hall (R-Richland Twp.) to take accountability for members of his party.

Wood TV 8 published a photo of the tribute which dons the state of Michigan seal and says, "The people of the state of Michigan owe a debt of gratitude to Mr. Null."

