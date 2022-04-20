Michigan State Police Pull Over Man For Going 132 MPH

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.

Credit: MspSouthwestMI Credit: MspSouthwestMI loading...

What Is Reckless Driving In Michigan?

Tailgating and weaving through traffic at high rates of speed can be considered reckless driving because the driver is aware of the risks of his driving. Reckless driving is defined by the Michigan statute as driving on a highway, road, or another place open to the general public (including parking lots) in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property.

What Is The Penalty For Reckless Driving In Michigan

In Michigan, reckless driving is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in prison and a fine of up to $500.

Get our free mobile app

Evgen_Prozhyrko Evgen_Prozhyrko loading...

The driver was going south on I-75 in Monroe County when they were pulled over for going 110 mph over the speed limit. Michigan State Police ticketed this driver for going 180 mph in the 70 mph zone.

Credit: MspSouthwestMI Credit: MspSouthwestMI loading...

On Thursday, April 14th, 2022, a Michigan State Police trooper clocked a motorcyclist going 132 mph in a 70 mph zone, which is 62 mph over the speed limit.

Credit: MspSouthwestMI via Twitter Credit: MspSouthwestMI via Twitter loading...

I'm not really surprised that someone on a motorcycle was going that fast. The thing that got me was that it happened at 1:12 pm in the middle of the day.

This guy is really lucky that he didn't get hurt or hurt anyone else.

I wonder how much his insurance is going up after this ticket.

50 Newish Restaurants & Bars In West Michigan You Should Check Out These are newish restaurants and bars people in west Michigan recommended for good food and drinks.

Top 25 Restaurants West Michigan Wants Right Now